Baylor WBB’s Didi Richards named to Lieberman Award Watch List for point guards

Richards is expected to make the switch to point guard for the Lady Bears for the 2020-21 season.

WACO, Texas — The reigning national defensive player of the year is expected to play as a point guard for Baylor this upcoming season. She was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA Preseason Watch List for the Nancy Lieberman Award Monday.

The award is given to the country's top NCAA Division I point guard, candidates must show play-making and ball-handling skills, along with leadership. All qualities possessed by Nancy Lieberman, the 1996 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee.

The status of Richards return is still unknown at this time after she suffered an injury to her nervous system after a collision with Moon Ursin in practice on Oct. 24.

Richards was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2019- 20. She averaged 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game in 2019-20.