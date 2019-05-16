WACO, Texas —

Three-time national champion head coach Kim Mulkey will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday at Globe Life Park prior to the Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game, scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start.

Mulkey led the Baylor Lady Bears to their third national title April 7 when BU defeated Notre Dame 82-81. The Rangers will honor Mulkey with the pre-game ceremony, which takes place on her birthday.

The 19-year Baylor head coach also has ties to the St. Louis Cardinals organization, as her son Kramer Robertson is a member of the Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds.

Friday will mark the second time that Mulkey has thrown out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game after doing so also following Baylor’s first national championship in 2005.