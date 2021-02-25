Baylor wins 10th straight game, rolls past OSU

The 7th ranked Lady Bears dominated in all areas blowing out the Cowgirls 70-51.

WACO, Texas — The No. 7 Lady Bears welcomed the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday evening, as they looked to extend their win streak to 10 games.

Baylor started fast and finished strong handing the Cowgirls a loss to end their regular season, 70-51.

OSU had a moment ahead during the match-up leading for 3:06 seconds, but the Lady Bears quickly shut that down with a 17-0 run leading into the break.

Four Lady Bears finished in double figures in scoring led by NaLyssa Smith with 20 points. Queen Egbo, DiJonai Carrington and Moon Ursin had 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Baylor out-rebounded the Cowgirls 49-39 and its bench outscore OSU 17-3.

Natasha Mack finished with 18 and Ja'Mee Asberry finished with 15.

Next up for the (17-2,12-1) Lady Bears they'll host (6-14, 1-2) Kansas State at the Ferrell Center on Saturday morning, tip-off is set for 11 a.m.