Baylor wins big in season opener against Louisiana

The Bears win 112 to 80 in the Vegas Bubble.

LAS VEGAS — The No. 2 Baylor Bears traveled to Las Vegas to face the University of Louisiana - Lafayette on Saturday night.

Under Associate Head Coach Jerome Tang, the Bears quickly took the lead and never looked back. They held the Ragin Cajuns scoreless for 5 minutes late in the first half, and Baylor went into the break up 13.

Davion Mitchell had a game high 13 points after 20 minutes of play.

The second half was even more dominant than the first Baylor shot 45 of 80 from the floor and 56 percent from 3. The Bears recorded 12 steals and forced 19 turnovers

MaCio Teague had a team high 21 points, followed by Jared Butler and LJ Cryer who both had 17.