Baylor wins big over Kansas to improve to 13-2 on the season

The No. 8 Lady Bears defeated the Jayhawks 83-50 at the Ferrell Center on Thursday

WACO, Texas — The No. 8 Lady Bears welcomed Kansas to the Ferrell Center on Thursday night, a team that hasn't beaten Baylor since 2014.

The Bears started the game on an 8-0 run and that lead only grew as Baylor improved to 8-1 in conference play rolling past Kansas 83 to 50. Baylor improved to 34-8 over Kansas and 32-2 in the Mulkey era.

Three Lady Bears finished in double figures in scoring led by NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington with 17 points each. Smith also collected her 7th career double-double with seven boards. Moon Ursin followed closely behind with 16 points.

Baylor out preformed Kansas in rebounds 56-25 as well as outscored its bench 34-12.

Baylor is now 13-2 on the season, both losses by 5 points or less, and 8-1 in conference play. The Bears currently sit atop the Big12 standings.

Next up for the (13-2 8-1) Lady Bears, they'll travel to Kansas State to face the Wildcats on Sunday, tip-off is set for 1 p.m.