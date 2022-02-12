Baylor wins big over Texas, but loses key player

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a significant knee injury in the first half and is out indefinitely

WACO, Texas — The No. 10 Baylor Bears hosted No. 20 Texas at the Ferrell Center Saturday morning, the Longhorns coming off an upset over Kansas.

Baylor rallied around Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua who suffered a significant knee injury in the first half and is out indefinitely, to win 80-63 over UT.

Baylor was still without leading scorer LJ Cryer who is dealing with a foot injury, this is the 5th-straight game he has missed and 7th time this season.

Baylor’s 17-point margin of victory was the largest by any team against Texas since Oklahoma State won 81-59 in Austin on March 7, 2020.