The Baylor Bears won their first Big 12 Baseball Tournament Championship on Sunday.

The 5th-seed Bears beat 6-seed TCU 6-5 in 11 innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City to take their first crown and the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Shea Langeliers hit a 2-RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to walk it off.

πŸ†πŸ†πŸ†BEARS WIN BIG 12 TITLEπŸ†πŸ†πŸ†



2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship title winners for first time in program history!



#5 Baylor tops #6 TCU 6-5 on Shea Langeliers two-out walk-off single in 11th inning!#Elevate #SicTCU #SicEm⚾️ #Big12BSB pic.twitter.com/fA4g0W2PgJ β€” Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 27, 2018

The Bears are now 36-19. The NCAA Tournament regional sites will be announced Sunday night and the bracket will be revealed Monday.

© 2018 KCEN