Baylor wins second straight Big 12 Title

Baylor and Kansas are Big 12 Regular Season Co-Champions

WACO, Texas — For the second straight year, Baylor Men's Basketball has won the Big 12 regular-season title.

With a 75-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday, the Bears joined Kansas at the top of the conference standings. Kansas survived Texas in overtime to clinch the championship title on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor led by as many as 25 points in the first half, but a 9-0 run from the Cyclones in the second half put them right back in the game. Iowa State once down 29-4 took a 58-56 lead over Baylor late in the second.

Gabe Kalscheur powered the Cyclones offensively contributing 18 points in the game. For the Bears, it was James Akinjo who finished with 20 and Kendall Brown with 16.