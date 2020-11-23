Baylor withdraws from Empire Classic 2 days before first game

No. 2 Baylor was the headlining team at this year's Empire Classic to be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

WACO, Texas — Less than 24 hours after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19 and wouldn't be making the trip to Connecticut, Scott Drew's Baylor Bears aren't headed that way, either.

Monday, Baylor confirmed to 6 Sports the Bears had withdrawn from the Empire Classic, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Baylor was scheduled to open that night against No. 18 Arizona State.

Baylor coach Scott Drew announced Sunday evening he had tested positive for COVID-19. For the Bears to have played in the event, the entire travel part would have been required to test negative five times in six days. Friday and Sunday's tests were both negative for all those who would have been on the plane in Drew's absence, according to Baylor sports information director David Kaye on Twitter.

However, it remains unclear in Monday's news is due to teams' unwillingness to play Baylor until further testing is completed or if members of the travel party tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Without any rescheduling, Baylor will open the season Sunday at Seton Hall in the Big 12-Big East Battle. That tip-off is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m.