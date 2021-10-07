Baylor women's basketball picked to defend Big 12 championship by league's head coaches

The first-place nod was the 11th for Baylor in the preseason since the poll began prior to the 1997-98 season.

WACO, Texas — Baylor women's basketball was picked to repeat as Big 12 champions by the league's head coaches, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.

The Bears received seven of the 10 first-place votes with coaches not allowed to vote for their own teams. Baylor received 79 poll points, according to a release.

Iowa State and Texas tied for second with 67 points. The Longhorns received two first-place votes, while the Cyclones had one.

West Virginia, Oklahoma, TCU and Oklahoma State came in fourth through seventh, respectively. Kansas State and Texas Tech tied for eighth while Kansas rounded out the group in 10th.

Baylor's reign as 11-consecutive regular-season titles began with the 2010-11 season, and the Bears have won a league-best 12 regular-season titles overall. Baylor has also won 11 tournament championships.

The first-place nod was the 11th for Baylor in the preseason since the poll began prior to the 1997-98 season. No polls were conducted leading into the 1996-97 season or the 2017-18 season, leaving Baylor with 11 of the 24 selections in league history.