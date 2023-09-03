Baylor women's basketball eliminated from Big 12 Tournament

It's the first time the Baylor men and women lost their first games of the Big 12 Tournament since 2008

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On March 10, the Baylor women's basketball team faced Iowa State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Women's Basketball tournament.

The Bears came in as the 6th seed while Iowa State was ranked the 3rd seed. The game was played just over 24 hours after the men's team lost to Iowa State.

The last time that both the men's and women's programs lost in their first round game was 2008. The women had not lost in the quarterfinals since 2010.

Baylor fell behind early when the Cyclones shot 3-4 from three and led 15-5, their second largest lead of the game. But the Bears closed the gap and went into the locker room tied at 34.

Jaden Owens had 13 points in the first half, followed by Sarah Andrews with 9.

For the Cyclones, it was Ashley Joens who led the way with 10.

The lead went back and forth in the second half as both teams attacked the basket and played a physical game.

The Bears couldn't contain Joens who scored 20 points in the second-half alone and 30 points on the night.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the Bears with 16 points. Owes and Caitlin Bickle both scored 15 points in the loss.

Baylor fell 74 to 63 and headed home early from Kansas City.

Nicki Collen said before the game that she didn't want to get into a three-point battle with the Cyclones. Iowa State shot 40 percent from three and 44 percent from the field.

The team will now learn their NCAA Tournament fate during the 2023 selection show which will air on Sunday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.