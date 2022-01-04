Baylor women's basketball game Wednesday postponed

The Big 12 Conference announced it's postponed the TCU-Baylor scheduled for Wednesday in Waco.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's women's basketball game Wednesday against TCU has been postponed, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Big 12 Conference, citing the league's COVID-19 game thresholds.

No further information was available in either the league's or Baylor's announcement of the postponement. However, its the fourth in a five-game stretch to be postponed or canceled for the Horned Frogs.

TCU's games against Incarnate Word on Dec. 19th, UC-Riverside on Dec. 21st and Davidson on Dec. 29th were all canceled. The Horned Frogs played Sunday against SMU, a 79-53 loss.

Baylor is coming off a 68-59 loss at Kansas State to open Big 12 Conference play and drop the Bears to 10-3 this season. This is just the second COVID-affected game for Baylor this season, after the Dec. 29th game against Houston Baptist was canceled and replaced with North Texas.