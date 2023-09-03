Baylor women's basketball locks up 7-seed in NCAA Tournament

The Bears enter their 19th straight NCAA Tournament.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears women's basketball team will play in their 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament in the last 20 years after locking up a 7-seed.

Baylor will play in the Seattle Regional 3 bracket and face Alabama in the Round of 64 on Saturday.

Head coach Nicki Collen has led Baylor to back-to-back tournament appearances in her first two seasons in Waco. She currently has a 1-1 record in the tournament. Last year, the Bears defeated Hawaii in the Round of 64 before losing to South Dakota in a shocking upset in the Round of 32 which was played at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor enters the NCAA Tournament off of a two-game losing streak. The Bears were bounced from the Big 12 Tournament by Iowa State. They allowed the Cyclones to shoot 50 percent from three-point range.

Collen said her team must be "scrappier" as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are led by Big 12 Freshman of the Year Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Sarah Andrews, who ranks inside the top-six in scoring in the conference.

Collen is expected to address the media at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night to discuss the Bears seeding and their first-round opponent.

The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16

The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20

The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.

The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.