Baylor women's basketball ready to take on Iowa State in 'Hilton South'

The Cyclones faithful travels extremely well for the Big 12 Tournament.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Baylor Bears men's basketball team felt the noise against Iowa State in their quarterfinal loss on Thursday afternoon.

The women's team is going to have to prepare for a similar environment at Municipal Auditorium when they face off against the Cyclones on Friday night.

Iowa State refers to the Big 12 Tournament surroundings as "Hilton South" due to its proximity to their own stadium, Hilton Coliseum, and because fans treat it as a Spring Break getaway.

For Baylor, facing a hostile crowd might not be a bad thing.

"We feed off of not having that home crowd," junior guard Sarah Andrews said. "It's less distracting when we can't look into the crowd and see family. We feed off of not having that home court advantage and knowing we have to be 15 points better on the road."

Andrews is right. The Bears were 6-2 on the road in Big 12 play this year. While they lost to Iowa State at the Ferrell Center, they beat them 76-70 in Ames.

The key to beating ISU? Don't let them chuck it up.

"You can't get in a shootout with them," head coach Nicki Collen said. "As much as I believe in our ability to shoot the three, I don't think you can trade threes with Iowa State."

The Cyclones have the top scorer in the Big 12 in Ashley Joens who averaged 21 points a game. The next closest scorer averaged 18.7. Baylor's top scorer, Andrews, averaged 15.1 points a game.

Joens ranked third in the Big 12 in three-point percentage and torched the Bears for 27 and 23 points this season in their two matchups.

If they limit the scoring, Collen thinks her team matches up well against Iowa State.

"I do think we're playing a team that we've played well against and have beaten," Collen said. "If the seeds hold up, we're playing against teams that we've beaten."

The Bears lost in the championship game of the tournament against Texas in 2022. Their last win came in 2021, when Kim Mulkey led the Bears to a win over West Virginia.

Andrews was a part of that team as a freshman. As a leader this time around, she wants her teammates to live out that same achievement.

"I just want our team to experience the tournament and experience getting confetti poured down in the Big 12 tournament," she said.

The Bears play at 7:30 on Friday, March 10. The game will be aired on ESPN+ with full highlights and coverage airing on KCEN before and after the game.