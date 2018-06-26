WACO, Texas – Former color analyst for the Houston Astros, Bruce Gietzen, and Lady Bear Hall of Famer, Maggie Davis-Stinnett, will call Baylor women’s basketball games beginning this year, Baylor University Athletics announced Tuesday. The newly minted radio team succeeds longtime voices of the Lady Bears, Rick May and Lori Fogleman, who retired from the air following the 2017-18 season.

Gietzen, who also serves as Director of Student Publications at Baylor University and teaches in the Journalism department, will be the program’s play-by-play voice. He has extensive experience in the field of media, spending more than three decades in broadcast and print arenas.

Gietzen was a radio color analyst for the Houston Astros for three seasons, contributing to all road game and some home game broadcasts in addition to hosting postseason call-in and weekly Sunday afternoon television managers shows. A contributing reporter to Prime Sports (Fox), ESPN, CNN, ABC, MLB and NBA, Gietzen also hosted and produced pregame, halftime and postgame shows for the Houston Rockets for a seven-year stretch.

Prior to assuming his current post at Baylor, Gietzen spent a year as Director of Communications at Waco I.S.D. and 13 years as the news co-anchor and managing editor at KXXV-TV in Waco.

Davis-Stinnett, a Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame (2001) and Southwest Conference (SWC) Hall of Fame (2017) inductee, will bring her talents to the air as color analyst. She is one of the most decorated players in Lady Bear history, tallying 2,027 points and 1,011 rebounds from 1986-91. The three-time All-SWC performer (1988, 1989, 1991) is the only player in SWC history to register more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career.

Davis-Stinnett, who led the Lady Bears in scoring and rebounding in each of her seasons, ranks fifth in scoring and sixth in rebounding all-time at Baylor. She owns the second-highest career scoring total in SWC history and was named to the SWC’s All-Decade Team following her career.

Gietzen and Davis-Stinnett will broadcast Lady Bear basketball games on the Baylor IMG Sports Network. IMG, America’s Home for College Sports, is the Multi-Media rights Holder and partner of Baylor Athletics.

