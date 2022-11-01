Baylor women's basketball schedule adjusted after COVID pause

The Big 12 Conference announced schedule adjustments Tuesday.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's postponed women's basketball games have been rescheduled.

The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday schedule adjustments to account for COVID pauses within the conference in women's basketball.

Baylor's scheduled to return from COVID pause Wednesday at Oklahoma, after missing games Jan. 5th and Jan. 9 against TCU and Texas, respectively.

The Bears have seen the following changes to their schedule:

Texas at Baylor moved to Fri. Feb. 4th

Kansas State at Baylor moved to Wed. Feb. 9th (originally Feb. 16th)

TCU at Baylor moved to Wed. Feb. 16th

Three other games in the conference were also changed in Tuesday's announcement. TCU at West Virginia, originally scheduled for Feb. 16th, is no Tues. Jan. 25th.

Oklahoma State's game at Kansas originally scheduled for Feb. 16th has been moved up to Feb. 2nd. West Virginia's game at Kansas originally set for Jan. 5th has been re-scheduled for Tues. Feb. 2nd.