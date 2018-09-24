WACO, Texas —

The Baylor athletics ticket office opened single-game tickets sales for all contests except for the Jan. 3 contest vs. UConn for the Lady Bears basketball team with opportunities remaining for season-ticket purchases.

Fans interested in purchasing new season-ticket packages, Bear Claw Mini-Plans, group tickets or single-game tickets should contact the Baylor Ticket Sales Center at 254-710-6446 or visit BaylorBears.com.

Limited lower-level reserved seats for season tickets are available and some packages are as low as $175. The Bear Claw Mini-Plan features the UConn contest Jan. 3 along with two non-conference contests and two Big 12 home games this season starting at $75.

Any groups interested in attending a Baylor women’s basketball game this season should call 254-710-6442 for more information. All other single-game tickets can be purchased with the exception of the UConn contest Jan. 3. UConn tickets should be released for purchase to the general public at the first of November.

The Lady Bears will play 17 home contests this season, which includes two exhibition contests Oct. 26 (Langston) and Nov. 1 (Texas A&M-Commerce) with the home regular-season opener Nov. 6 vs. Nicholls State. The Big 12 home opener is Jan. 9 vs. Kansas State, Texas comes to town Feb. 25, and the regular-season finale is March 2 vs. Oklahoma State.

For full schedules, please visit BaylorBears.com.

