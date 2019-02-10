WACO, Texas —

Baylor University’s Ferrell Center will be the site Thursday for the annual “Welcome Back Dinner” for the women’s basketball team put on by the Tipoff Club.

The event is open to the public and doors open at 5:30 p.m. with admission being a side dish or dessert. The Tipoff Club will provide chicken strips from Bush’s Chicken along with gravy, rolls and iced tea.

Baylor women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey will be the key speaker and will introduce the team, which features nine returning players, two graduate transfers and a freshman.

There will be a drive for women’s basketball season ticket sales and Tipoff Club memberships. Floor seating begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Lady Bears will host Langston on October 25 and Lubbock Christian on October 30, before opening the regular season at the Ferrell Center November 5 against New Hampshire.

Baylor won the 2019 national championship after defeating Notre Dame 82-81 in Tampa, FL. It was the programs third national title in school history.

