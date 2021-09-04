Baylor women's golfer gets tradition unlike any other

Gurleen Kaur of the Baylor women's golf team had the opportunity to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

WACO, Texas — Every golfer in the world wants to play a round at Augusta National. Unfortunately, if you aren't a professional golfer playing in the Master's, one of its 300 members, or a top-ranked women's college amateur golfer, that possibility is like a winning lottery ticket.

Luckily for Baylor's Gurleen Kaur, she is a top-ranked women's college golfer. Kaur played in the Augusta National Women's Amateur during the first week of April. She played two rounds at the Champion's Retreat Club and despite missing the cut, was able to participate in a full practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

"Every day we got to drive down Magnolia Lane which was incredible too. I really hope to make it back next year and make the cut and try again,” Kaur said.

Kaur began playing golf as a kid and knew in middle school that she could make a future out of it. Unlike many kids, she never dreamed of playing at Augusta because it was never actually a possibility when she was growing up.

It wasn't until 2012 that the club even allowed women to be members at the club and wasn't until 2018 that this tournament was founded. With changes happening more rapidly than ever at Augusta, Kaur hopes another big one will be in the works.

“I think there should be an LPGA event out there, I think that’s the next step. That would be incredible for LPGA players to go play out there and play a tournament. I think most LPGA players haven’t even played out there and I feel really grateful and special to have the opportunity.”

Kaur hopes that after her next season at Baylor in 2022 that she will become an LPGA Pro after working for a pro card. Playing at Augusta is certainly a hope of hers, considering she joked about the grass itself being immaculate.