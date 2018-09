Baylor University's Athletic Department has confirmed that WR/PR Tony Nicholson will transfer from the football program. The junior has played in three games, catching 3 punts for 34 yards.

Last season, Nicholson played in 11 games, catching 41 passes for 344 yards. Baylor will open Big 12 play this Saturday against Kansas at 2:30pm.

