WACO, Texas – Three members of the Baylor women’s tennis team were active in pro circuits over the summer as Angelina Shakhraichuk, Jessica Hinojosa and Kristina Sorokolet all competed in various competitions.

Shakhraichuk picked up six wins throughout the summer, highlighted by earning one WTA point for her win in the main draw of the $15,000 Jablonec nad Nisou tournament in Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic. She won three consecutive qualifying matches before defeating Karolina Vlckova in three sets to reach the round of 16. Shakhraichuk also competed in the $15,000 Maribor in Slovenia where she won two qualifying matches to reach the main draw.

Hinojosa had success at the $25,000 Fort Worth ITF Women’s Circuit July 29-31 winning two matches before narrowly missing the main draw. Her win in two sets in the opening round of the qualifier came against Shannon Hudson, the former No. 1 singles player at Arkansas. She also defeated former Baylor standout Kelley Anderson in two sets in round two of qualifying.

Sorokolet won three straight matches in the qualifying rounds to earn a trip to the main draw in the $15,000 Minsk event in Belarus.

The Bears begin the fall semester Monday and will have a month before the first fall competition of the year, which is Sept. 20-23 in Malibu, Calif. at the Oracle ITA Masters hosted by Pepperdine.

© 2018 KCEN