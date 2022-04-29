Baylor's Bernard headed to Buffalo

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the NFL Draft.

LAS VEGAS — Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard is now part of the mafia.

Friday, the Buffalo Bills chose Bernard in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 89th-overall pick.

Bernard has a skillset draft experts are confident will translate to the professional game, if he can overcome being an undersized linebacker.

The Bills are getting a player who never allowed a touchdown in his collegiate career.

The Buffalo Bills pick Baylor LB Terrell Bernard at No. 89 overall.



ZERO touchdowns allowed in 983 career coverage snaps 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pOPLq2WWDu — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Bernard was the fourth Baylor player selected on the second day of the draft.