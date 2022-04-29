x
Baylor's Bernard headed to Buffalo

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Credit: AP
Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) sacks Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LAS VEGAS — Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard is now part of the mafia.

Friday, the Buffalo Bills chose Bernard in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 89th-overall pick.

Bernard has a skillset draft experts are confident will translate to the professional game, if he can overcome being an undersized linebacker.

The Bills are getting a player who never allowed a touchdown in his collegiate career.

Bernard was the fourth Baylor player selected on the second day of the draft. 

The final four rounds are Saturday.

