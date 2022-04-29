Baylor's Bernard headed to Buffalo

LAS VEGAS — Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard is now part of the mafia.
Friday, the Buffalo Bills chose Bernard in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 89th-overall pick.
Bernard has a skillset draft experts are confident will translate to the professional game, if he can overcome being an undersized linebacker.
The Bills are getting a player who never allowed a touchdown in his collegiate career.
Bernard was the fourth Baylor player selected on the second day of the draft.
The final four rounds are Saturday.