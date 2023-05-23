Baylor's Branch, Castle earn All-Big 12 honors for 2023 baseball season

The Bears' season may be over, but the awards are just starting to roll in for some of their young core.

IRVING, Texas — After a frustrating 2023 season, two Baylor baseball players received All-Big 12 honors on Tuesday, May 23.

The Big 12 released its All-Big 12 baseball awards, ahead of the start of the 2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, with Baylor's Cortlan Castle and Kolby Branch on the list.

Branch, a true-freshman infielder from Lucas, Texas, was unanimously named to the league's All-Freshman team after leading the Bears in batting average (.325), OPS (.939), games played (55), games started (55), at bats (212), runs scored (49), hits (69), doubles (17), RBI (41), total bases (108), slugging percentage (.509), walks drawn (39), on-base percentage (.430), stolen bases and stolen base attempts (7-10).

Branch also tied for the team lead in triples (2) and home runs (6). He's the first All-Freshman selection from Baylor since Chase Wehsener in 2019.

Castle was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12, the lone representative for the Bears on the team.

Castle started 30 of the 40 games he played in for BU in the 2023 season, finishing 3rd on the team in batting average (.299) and sixth in hits (35) while boasting a .978 fielding percentage. The catcher from Midway High School outside of Waco started 12 games in 16 appearances during his freshman season in 2022, as well.

West Virginia's JJ Wetherholt was named Big 12 Player of the Year while Texas' Lucas Gordon earned Pitcher of the Year.

Oklahoma State's Nolan Schubart and Kansas' Kodey Shojinaga split Freshmen of the Year honors while the Cowboys' Tyler Wulfert claimed Newcomer of the Year honors and WVU's Randy Mazey was named the conference's Coach of the Year, to no surprise.

All-Big 12 First Team

C: Garret Guillemette, Texas

IF: Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

IF: Brayden Taylor, TCU

IF: Gavin Kash, Texas Tech*

IF: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

IF: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia*

OF: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State

OF: Porter Brown, Texas*

OF: Dylan Campbell, Texas

DH: Janson Reeder, Kansas

UT: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

SP: Braden Carmichael, Oklahoma

SP: Lucas Gordon, Texas*

SP: Lebarron Johnson Jr., Texas

SP: Ben Hampton, West Virginia

RP: Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State

RP: Carlson Reed, West Virginia

*- unanimous selection

All-Big 12 Second Team

C: Chase Adkison, Oklahoma State

IF: Cole Elvis, Kansas

IF: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas

IF: Tyler Wulfert, Oklahoma State

IF: Anthony Silva, TCU

IF: Peyton Powell, Texas

OF: Chase Jans, Kansas

OF: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

OF: Nolen Hester, Texas Tech

OF: Landon Wallace, West Virginia

OF: Braden Barry, West Virginia

DH: Colin Bruegemann, Oklahoma State

UT: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

SP: Collin Baumgartner, Kansas

SP: Owen Boerema, Kansas State

SP: Mason Molina, Texas Tech

SP: Blaine Traxel, West Virginia

RP: Isaac Stebens, Oklahoma State

RP: Garrett Wright, TCU

A tie resulted in five outfielders on the second team.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (by school)

Baylor: Cortlan Castle

Kansas State: Kaelen Culpepper, Brady Day, Nick Goodwin, Brendan Jones, Raphael Pelletier

Oklahoma: Dakota Harris, James Hitt, Anthony Mackenzie, Bryce Madron, Kendall Pettis, John Spikerman

Oklahoma State: Ben Abram, Nolan McLean (RP), Juaron Watts-Brown

TCU: Karson Bowen, Kole Klecker, Cole Fontenelle, Louis Rodriguez

Texas: Eric Kennedy, Jared Thomas

Texas Tech: Brandon Beckel, Gage Harrelson, Hudson White

West Virginia: David Hagaman, Grant Hussey, Dayne Leonard, Aidan Major, Caleb McNeely, Logan Sauve, Tevin Tucker

All-Freshman Team

Kolby Branch, Baylor*

Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas*

Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

Carson Benge, Oklahoma State*

Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State*

Ben Abeldt, TCU

Karson Bowen, TCU*

Kole Klecker, TCU

Anthony Silva, TCU*

Jared Thomas, Texas*

Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech*

Gage Harrelson, Texas Tech

*-unanimous selection

The Bears finished the 2023 season with a 20-35 record, going 6-18 in conference play, missing the Big 12 Conference Tournament for the first time since the league's formation. Oklahoma now remains the lone remaining Big 12 team to participate in every conference tournament.