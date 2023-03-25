Baylor's Caitlin Bickle declares for WNBA Draft

The Baylor grad student won a National Championship with the Bears in 2019

WACO, Texas — Baylor women's basketball player Caitlin Bickle has declared for the WNBA Draft, according to her Instagram.

In a post, she said:

"Thank you, Baylor nation. Time flies by in the green and gold, and we created so many memories that will last a lifetime.

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with all the incredible opportunities I’ve had in the past 5 years. I also want to thank my family for always sticking by my side through all the ups and downs.

I want to thank the Baylor family for loving me unconditionally throughout my entire collegiate career.

To my coaches and staff, thank you for embracing me and loving me through it all. Y’all have made me a better player, and most importantly, a better person. I want to think my team for being my sisters both on and off the court.

5 years, a bachelors and masters degree, a national championship and four big 12 championships later, I am excited for what the future holds.

I’m excited to announce that I will be entering my name into the WNBA Draft."

Bickle came to Baylor as a freshman in 2018 when former head coach Kim Mulkey recruited her. She was the Bears leader in the 2022-2023 season. Bickle won four Big 12 Championships and a National Championship during her time with Baylor.

In her senior season, she averaged 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and shot over 50 percent.

The WNBA Draft 2023 will be held on Monday, April 10. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 6 p.m. CT.