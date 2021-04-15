Baylor's Carrington is Connecticut-bound in WNBA Draft

DiJonai Carrington became the second Lady Bear in two years to be drafted by the Sun.

MONTVILLE, Connecticut — Baylor batted two-for-two in the 2021 WNBA Draft, with both players on the board going in the second round.

With the 20th overall pick, the Connecticut Sun chose DiJonai Carrington in the second round of Thursday's draft.

Carrington played just one season at Baylor as a grad transfer from Stanford. She averaged 14.1 points en route to the Elite Eight with the Lady Bears, with her one start in the 2020-21 season coming against Kansas State on Feb. 27.

This marks the second-straight draft in which Connecticut drafted a Baylor player after the Sun took Waco-native and Lady Bear sharp-shooter Juicy Landrum in the third round in 2020 before releasing her ahead of entering the so-called "Wubble" in Florida.

Carrington joins Didi Richards in the league after Richards went to the New York Liberty just three picks prior. Kalani Brown (Atlanta Dream) and Lauren Cox (Indiana Fever) are both in the league, as well, and Chloe Jackson is currently a free agent.

The WNBA season begins May 14. The Sun opens that night at Atlanta.