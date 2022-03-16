Baylor's Cryer unavailable for 1st & 2nd rounds of NCAA Tournament

Baylor's leading scorer hasn't played since a Feb. 16th loss at Texas Tech.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor guard LJ Cryer has missed the Bears' past six games and won't return in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, should Baylor advance to face either Marquette or North Carolina.

Baylor coach Scott Drew announced the news during his press conference Wednesday in Fort Worth, ahead of the Bears' first-round game against Norfolk State. Cryer was in street clothes, wearing a boot, during the Bears' open practice at Dickies Arena.

Cryer has missed 11 of Baylor's past 12 games. He's averaging 13.5 points per game in 19 games this season.

He played 15 minutes off the bench in Baylor's Feb. 16th loss at Texas Tech.

Kendall Brown, who sustained a lower-body injury against Oklahoma in last week's Big 12 Conference Tournament, went through Baylor's full practice Wednesday.

The Bears are scheduled to face No. 16 seed Norfolk State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament East Region at 1 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast live on TBS.