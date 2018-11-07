A Baylor football player was selected to be a part of the 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.

Denzel Mims was selected as a member of the team by a vote of the league's media.

Mim's was selected for the team last year and was one of just three returning Big 12 wide receivers to collect over 1,000 yards receiving in the last season.

He was one of 15 Power 5 wide receivers to collect over 1,000 yards on the season and became the 10th receiver in school history to complete the feat.

The honorees include 17 seniors, 11 juniors, and one sophomore. Seven were named to the 2017 All-Big 12 First Team while 11 were on the second team.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Thursday, followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Frisco on July 16-17.

The events will be televised live from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT on FS2 and other Fox Sports regional affiliates. Exclusive event coverage will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram (@Big12Conference).

© 2018 KCEN