Baylor's Ebner headed to Chicago

Trestan Ebner was chosen in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears.

CHICAGO — Once a Bear always a Bear!

Baylor running back and 2021 Big 12 Special teams Player of the year Trestan Ebner is Chicago bound, after being chosen 203rd overall to the Bears.

Ebner appeared in a school-record 61 games over five seasons at Baylor rushing for 1,690 yards and nine touchdowns on 343 carries, catching 127 passes for 1,515 yards and 11 TDs, and averaging 25.3 yards with three touchdowns on 47 kickoff returns and 6.8 yards with one TD on 28 punt returns.

Ebner also set career rushing highs with 148 carries for 799 yards and became the first player in Baylor history to compile at least 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards.