Baylor's Adam Flagler to stay in 2023 NBA Draft, Jalen Bridges withdraws, per reports

While Jalen Bridges may have taken his name out of the 2023 NBA Draft, his return to Baylor isn't certain.

WACO, Texas — A Baylor fan favorite has reportedly decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wednesday, Jeff Goodman at Stadium reported Adam Flagler would remain in this year's draft and forego his final year of eligibility in college.

Flagler averaged 15.6 points per game during the 2022-23 season, his final at Baylor, while shooting 40 percent from three-point range and 42.6 percent from the floor.

He helped the Bears to the 2021 national championship and immediately saw his role increase afterward, with Jared Butler going to the draft after that season.

After Goodman's report, Baylor coach Scott Drew wished his former guard luck on Twitter.

Congrats @adamflagler and thank you for all you have done for @BaylorMBB ! Baylor’ All-Time NCAA pts leader! # JOY https://t.co/3bbtGKuHFb — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Baylor forward Jalen Bridges has withdrawn from the draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

However, Givony said Bridges' return to Baylor isn't certain as he's also weighing an opportunity in the Australian NBL.

NEWS: Jalen Bridges will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Bridges is weighing returning to Baylor along with offers from several Australian NBL teams as part of the "Next Stars" program. pic.twitter.com/FdLNVbkl5t — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 31, 2023

Bridges averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game after transferring from West Virginia ahead of the 2022-23 season.