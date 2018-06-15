WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s golf freshman Gurleen Kaur has been named to Golfweek’s Division I All-America honorable mention team. She becomes the fifth All-American in program history, joining Hayley Davis, Dylan Kim, Laura Lonardi and Amy Lee.

Kaur, who graduated high school a semester early and enrolled at Baylor in January, is the third freshman in program history to earn All-America recognition, joining Davis (2012) and Kim (2015). A Baylor golfer has been named All-America in each of the last four seasons, with five different players honored in that span.

Head coach Jay Goble has now had five different players honored seven times as All-Americans in his seven seasons leading the program. Davis was recognized in 2012, 2013 and 2015, Kim was selected in 2015, Lonardi was honored in 2016 and Lee was tabbed in 2017. All Baylor women’s golfers to earn All-America recognition have done so since Goble became head coach seven years ago.

Kaur led the team with a 73.53 stroke average across 19 rounds during the spring semester. She played seven of 19 rounds at par or better and counted 93 percent of her rounds toward the team score. She posted a pair of top-10 finishes and four top-25 finishes out of six tournaments played. Kaur’s 73.53 stroke average was the 10th-best single-season mark in program history and the fourth-best by a freshman.

The Houston native earned NCAA Championship All-Tournament honors after finishing tied for seventh in a 132-player field at the 2018 NCAA Championship. Her seventh-place finish tied Lee’s 2017 result for the second-best NCAA Championship individual result in program history. She helped Baylor finish tied for eighth place at the Championship, which was the program’s third top-10 finish in the last four seasons.

Kaur tied for 12th place out of 96 golfers at the NCAA Austin Regional, and she played five of seven NCAA Tournament rounds at par or better, including each of her last three rounds at the NCAA Championship. She also earned recognition on the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team by finishing in seventh place out of 45 players at the conference championship.

Baylor is expected to return six players from the 2017-18 squad that finished the season ranked No. 27 nationally and tied for eighth place at the NCAA Championship. Diane Baillieux, Kaur, Laila Hrindova and Jordan Shackelford return for their sophomore seasons, while Fiona Liddell will be a junior and Maria Vesga will be the lone senior. BU loses Giovana Maymon, Lee and Mills Chenot as graduating seniors.

BAYLOR WOMEN’S GOLF ALL-AMERICANS

Hayley Davis, 2012

Hayley Davis, 2013

Hayley Davis, 2015

Dylan Kim, 2015

Laura Lonardi, 2016

Amy Lee, 2017

Gurleen Kaur, 2018

BAYLOR WOMEN’S GOLF 2017-18 SEASON HONORS (Golfstat DI Player Ranking)

Diane Baillieux (No. 148)

Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team



Mills Chenot

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Gurleen Kaur (No. 38)

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team

Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team

Amy Lee (No. 73)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Fiona Liddell (No. 155)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Giovana Maymon

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Maria Vesga (No. 213)

Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

