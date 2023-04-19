Baylor's Jaden Owens enters transfer portal

The guard from Plano transferred to Waco after her freshman season.

WACO, Texas — Baylor guard Jaden Owens will look to transfer for a second time.

Wednesday, April 19, a team spokeswoman confirmed to 6 Sports that Owens had entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Bears.

Owens transferred to Baylor in 2020, after her freshman season at UCLA.

During the 2022-23 season, she started 30 of the 32 games she played in, while averaging 8.0 points, 5.75 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Bears.

Owens is the second player to leave the Baylor women's program through transfer this off-season, with Kendra Gillespie entering the portal shortly after the season ended.