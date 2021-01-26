Baylor's Jared Butler gets trio of honors following big week

The junior guard had quite the week and the nation took notice.

WACO, Texas — After a big week, Baylor Guard Jared Butler received a trio of player of the week honors Monday.

The Big 12 Conference, NCAA and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame all announced the junior BU guard as their player of the week for Week 9 of the college basketball season.

The week started with a 30-point showing against then-No. 9 Kansas on Monday. It was Butler's second 30-point performance in five career games against the Jayhawks.

Butler scored 22 points in Baylor's come-from-behind win at Oklahoma State Saturday. He also totaled 14 assists in the two games and shot 66.7% from the floor, including a ridiculous 81% from behind the 3-point line.

In addition to the trio of player of the week awards, Butler was named to the Top 10 for the Bob Cousy Award, which the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame awards annually to the nation's top collegiate point guard.

Butler has guided Baylor to a 14-0 start, including a 7-0 start to Big 12 Conference play.