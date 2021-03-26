Baylor's Jared Butler named Wooden Award finalist

Butler is the first Bear in program history to be a finalist for this award.

LOS ANGELES — Baylor Junior Guard Jared Butler has been named one of the five finalists for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award. It was announced Friday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Butler is the first Baylor Bear in program history to be selected as a finalist for this award, as well as to earn consensus All-America First-Team honors and Big 12 Player of the Year (AP).

The four other athletes Butler is up against are Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert. The Wooden Award is given annually to the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball players.

Butler is also a Cousy Award finalist, a Naismith Trophy semifinalist, a unanimous All-Big 12 First-Team selection and a Big 12 All-Defensive Team honoree. After just three years at Baylor, Butler is expected to graduate in May. He was recently named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Butler leads the Big 12 in steals (2.1/game) and 3-point percentage (.415). He ranks second in the league in 3-pointers made (2.5/game), third in assists (4.8/game), third in scoring (16.8/game), fourth in field goal percentage (.479) and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62).