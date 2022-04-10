Baylor's Josh Fleeks enters transfer portal during 5th season in Waco

Fleeks has only seen action in three of Baylor's five games to start the 2022 season.

WACO, Texas — Baylor RB Josh Fleeks has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to 6 Sports on Tuesday.

The fifth-year running back has seen action in only three games entering the Bears' bye week this season, not registering a stat at BYU, logging three carries for 27 yards with a catch for 45 against Texas State and one catch for four yards with a 10-yard kick return at Iowa State.

Fleeks, a Cedar Hill, Texas product, saw his role at its biggest in 2019 and 2020 as a true sophomore and RS sophomore, when he totaled 46 catches for 443 yards and two touchdowns, 14 carries for 34 yards and a score and 18 kick returns for 379 yards.

Baylor declined confirmation to 6 Sports on the matter.