Baylor's Josh Fleeks enters transfer portal during 5th season in Waco

WACO, Texas — Baylor RB Josh Fleeks has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to 6 Sports on Tuesday.
The fifth-year running back has seen action in only three games entering the Bears' bye week this season, not registering a stat at BYU, logging three carries for 27 yards with a catch for 45 against Texas State and one catch for four yards with a 10-yard kick return at Iowa State.
Fleeks, a Cedar Hill, Texas product, saw his role at its biggest in 2019 and 2020 as a true sophomore and RS sophomore, when he totaled 46 catches for 443 yards and two touchdowns, 14 carries for 34 yards and a score and 18 kick returns for 379 yards.
Baylor declined confirmation to 6 Sports on the matter.
The Bears are 3-2 overall, 1-1 in Big 12 play in their bye week. The Bears face West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Oct. 13th. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. central time.