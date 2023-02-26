Baylor's Keyonte George considered day-to-day with mild ankle sprain

The Bears star freshman will miss Baylor's game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.

WACO, Texas — Baylor basketball's star freshman Keyonte George will miss the Bears' game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday due to a mild ankle sprain.

George is considered day-to-day, according to the team. He will be reevaluated before the team's regular season finale against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Mar 4.

George left the game against Texas in the first half after hobbling off the court while he was dribbling the ball. He did not return.

George is averaging 16.3 points per game this season, which ranks fifth among freshmen in NCAA Division I. The Lewisville native has 12 games of 20 points or more this season, which is a new Baylor record.

Head coach Scott Drew has preached a "next man up" mentality for his squad so that they are still ready to compete without the freshman who could be a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.

"It takes a team to win," Drew said. "I mean on the ticker every night, its Baylor, not names, next man up mentality, that's why you have to have a team of guys that are bought in. When they're bought in they're ready, when guys aren't playing, they check out and then they're not ready."

The Bears responded to George's injury against Texas with an 18-0 run which sparked their victory over the No. 8 Longhorns to give them their 10th Big 12 win of the season.

Baylor is currently 21-8 (10-6) on the season and will resume its schedule tomorrow night against Oklahoma State on ESPN’s Big Monday at 8 p.m.