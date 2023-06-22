Baylor's Keyonte George selected in NBA Draft 1st round

George makes three consecutive drafts with a Baylor Bear selected in the first round.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Keyonte George knows his first home in the NBA.

Thursday, June 22, the Utah Jazz chose the highly-touted prospect out of Baylor with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Jazz also drafted Jared Butler out of Baylor in 2021.

During his one season at Baylor, George was second on the team in scoring, at 15.3 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 2.75 assists per night.

George only missed one game at Oklahoma State with an ankle injury, second to just Jalen Bridges in the 2022-23 season.

George's selection marks the third consecutive draft a Baylor player has been drafted in the first round. Davion Mitchell was drafted 9th by the Sacramento Kings in 2021 and Jeremy Sochan went in the same slot to the San Antonio Spurs in 2022.