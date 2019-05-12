INDIANAPOLIS — In spite of injury, Baylor's Lauren Cox is still receiving national attention.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Lauren Cox to the 2019-2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List Thursday. Cox is one of 35 players named to the list.

The players selected, according to a USBWA release, are those who the association's board has selected as contenders for national player of the year.

Four returning All-Americans are on the list with three of last year's Final Four teams represented.

Cox, a senior from Flower Mound, returns to the list following All-America honors and two seasons as the Big 12 Conference's Defensive Player of the Year for the reigning national champion Lady Bears.

Cox is averaging 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds through her two appearances this season. However, she has not played since the Lady Bears faced Grambling on Nov. 8th, due to a stress reaction in her foot.

The complete list of 35 players on the watch list is below:

G/F Bella Alarie - Princeton

F Aliyah Boston - South Carolina

G Chennedy Carter - Texas A&M

G Kaila Charles - Maryland

F Lauren Cox - Baylor

G Crystal Dangerfield - UConn

F Mariella Fasoula - Vanderbilt

G Haley Gorecki - Duke

G Tyasha Harris - South Carolina

F Ruthie Hebard - Oregon

F Joyner Holmes - Texas

G Rhyne Howard - Kentucky

G Sabrina Ionescu - Oregon

G Stella Johnson - Rider

G Tynice Martin - West Virginia

G Taylor Mikesell - Maryland

G Aari McDonald - Arizona

F Beatrice Mompremier - Miami

F Olivia Nelson-Ododa - UConn

F Leona Odum - Duke

G Erica Ogwuimike - Rice

F Michaela Onyenwere - UCLA

G Ali Patberg - Indiana

G/F Destiny Pitts - Minnesota

G Mikayla Pivec - Oregon State

F Satou Sabally - Oregon

F Shadeen Samuels - Seton Hall

G Destiny Slocum - Oregon State

G Kamiah Smalls - James Madison

F Chante Stonewall - DePaul

F Megan Walker - UConn

G Chrystyn Williams - UConn

G Kiana Williams - Stanford

G/F Jocelyn Willoughby - Virginia

G Kay Kay Wright - UCF

The award will be presented alongside the Tamika Catchings Award for the women's basketball Freshman Player of the Year at the 2020 Women's Final Four in New Orleans in April.

Last season, Iowa's Megan Gustafson won the Drysdale Award, while Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey was named National Coach of the Year and Kentucky's Rhyne Howard won the Catchings Award.

Baylor beat Georgia 72-38 Wednesday night and will next face Arkansas State at Noon on Wednesday.