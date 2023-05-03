Baylor's Littlepage-Buggs named Big 12 women's basketball Freshman of the Year

Littlepage-Buggs is the fourth Baylor Bear to earn the distinction and first to receive it since Nina Davis in 2014

WACO, Texas — Baylor women's basketball's Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been unanimously named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Littlepage-Buggs turned in 14 double-doubles, including 10 in league play, and leads all rookies in Division I in rebounding with 9.5 per game.

The announcement came just one day after Keyonte George was named the Big 12 men's basketball Freshman of the Year.

This is the first time in Baylor's history that both Big 12 Freshmen of the Year honorees came from the school. The last time that one school claimed both honors in the same year was the University of Oklahoma in 2018 withTrae Young and Shaina Pellington.

According to a release from Baylor University,

"Voted the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year after a stellar rookie campaign, Littlepage-Buggs is the fourth Baylor Bear to earn the distinction and first to receive it since Nina Davis in 2014, also joining Odyssey Sims and Brittney Griner on the list. She earned eight Freshman of the Week laurels this season, which is the second-most awarded to an individual in the conference since 2009."

Additionally, Sarah Andrews was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, while Caitlin Bickle landed a spot on the second team. Littlepage-Buggs earned an honorable mention. Bickle was tabbed a Big 12 All-Defensive Team pick, while Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy were voted unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman Team selections.