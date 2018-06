Manu Lecomte tells Channel 6's Jessica Morrey that he will be joining the Dallas Mavericks Summer League team.

Lecomte went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Lecomte will reunite with fellow former Bear, Johnathan Motley.

The 5'10, 175-pound point guard was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year for the 2016-2017 season. He was second team All-Big 12 in 2017-2018.

