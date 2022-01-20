Baylor's McDaniel leaves program Thursday

The transfer guard announced on Instagram she'd left the program Thursday.

WACO, Texas — Baylor guard Kamaria McDaniel is no longer with the school's women's basketball program.

McDaniel, a transfer from Penn State, made the announced Thursday on her Instagram page.

"I am no longer a part of the Baylor Women's basketball team," the post said. "I will be exploring more options and let GOD lead me to wherever he desires my next academic and athletic destination to be."

Before saying she'd left the team, McDaniel's announcement said: "I have not been happy for a long time. It is necessary for me to actively pursue a situation that will be conducive to peace of mind and furthering my development as a woman, a student, and an athlete."

McDaniel sat the 2020-21 season out after transferring to Baylor due to a knee injury.

As a senior in the 2021-22 season, she's played in 10 gamse, scoring a season-high six points in a season-high 25 minutes off the bench in Baylor's 73-28 win over Morehead State on Nov. 30th.

With McDaniel's departure, the Bears only have nine players remaining on the roster.