Baylor's Mitchell declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Davion Mitchell saw his draft stock soar in the 2020-21 season and is now entering the NBA Draft.

WACO, Texas — Hours after celebrating the school's first men's basketball national championship, one of Baylor's elite guards is turning pro.

Davion Mitchell announced late Tuesday night he will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft and sign with an agent.

Mitchell has been the Bears' best defender for two years, but in 2021 also became an elite offensive threat. He was one of three guards in the Baylor starting lineup to score 30 points in a game during the national championship season.

Mitchell made the announcement initially on his Instagram account before assistant coach Alvin Brooks III tweeted it, also.

Mitchell averaged 14.0 points and 5.5 assists per game this season as a redshirt junior.

Jared Butler and MaCio Teague declared last year without signing with agents, opting later to return to Baylor. Mark Vital also previously announced he doesn't plan to return for the 2021-22 season.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29.