WACO, Texas — Baylor junior center Sam Tecklenburg was named to the Rimington Award Fall Watch List, it was announced Friday morning.

The Rimington Award is presented annually by the Boomer Esiason Foundation to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division 1 College Football. Since its inception 17 years ago, the award has raised over $3.6 million for cystic fibrosis research.

Tecklenburg is one of five Big 12 Conference representatives on the 58-man list. This is the second time he has been named to the Rimington Award Watch List, as he was named to the spring 2018 watch list this past May.

Tecklenburg moved from tight end to the offensive line prior to the start of fall camp in 2017 and started all 12 games last season on the line. The Plano, Texas, native started the final 10 games of the season at center.

Overall in his career, Tecklenburg has appeared in 25 games, making 15 starts. All 13 of his appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2016 came at tight end.

Other preseason accolades for the junior include Third Team Preseason All-Big 12 honors from Phil Steele.

The last Bear to be named to the Rimington Award Watch List was Kyle Fuller in 2016.

