Baylor's season-opening softball tournament canceled

The Lady Bears will now open the 2021 season at home Wednesday.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Baylor's open to the 2021 softball season will have to wait another four days.

Baylor announced that its season-opening tournament, the Louisiana Classic, was canceled due to expected bad weather in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 18th-ranked Lady Bears were scheduled to open the season with two games, each, against Missouri State and the Ragin' Cajuns. Those games won't be rescheduled.

Baylor will now open at home at 6 p.m. Wednesday against UT-Arlington.

The Lady Bears were 19-5 and in Gainesville, Florida, when their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of Baylor's series opener at Florida.

Baylor was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 this season, behind Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State, all of whom are ranked in the Top 10 of the preseason polls.

Baylor said it will not sell single-game or season tickets for softball and is limiting capacity inside Getterman Stadium to 300 people. Player passes will account for most, if not all, of the seats. The school said all home games will be carried on ESPN+.