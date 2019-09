WACO, Texas — Baylor soccer's match against Arkansas was pushed back two hours Thursday.

The home soccer match was pushed back from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a Baylor soccer spokesperson.

The Bears haven't lost a game at Betty Lou Mays Field in almost two years, earning them the nation's longest home winning streak.

Baylor is 3-1-1, coming off a 1-0 loss at Colorado, which closed out a four-match road trip.

Arkansas is 4-1-1, coming off their Sunday 7-0 win over McNeese State.