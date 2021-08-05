After four years in Europe, the former Baylor fan favorite is heading to the NBA.

Thursday, the Toronto Raptors signed the former Bear standout Ish Wainwright to a two-year contract.

Wainwright's basketball career at Baylor ended in 2017, as he helped guide the green and gold to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. He averaged 4.67 points per game in his Baylor but has been known as a defensive stalwart.

After his basketball career ended, he played one season as a tight end on the Baylor football squad under then-first-year coach Matt Rhule.

Wainwright and fellow former Baylor Bear Freddie Gillespie have both been named to Toronto's summer league roster.