Baylor's Woods headed to Chargers

JT Woods becomes the third Baylor prospect selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

LAS VEGAS — A third member of Baylor's 2021 Big 12 championship team is headed to the NFL.

Friday, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Baylor safety J.T. Woods with the 79th-overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Woods finished his Baylor career with 157 total tackles and 9 interceptions, including a Pick 6 to open the 2021 season at Texas State. He deflected 14 balls in his Baylor career.

Woods had six of his interceptions in his final season, including two against Ole Miss in the Bears' Sugar Bowl win on Jan. 1st.