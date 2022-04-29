x
Baylor's Woods headed to Chargers

JT Woods becomes the third Baylor prospect selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) carries past Baylor safety JT Woods (22) during NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LAS VEGAS — A third member of Baylor's 2021 Big 12 championship team is headed to the NFL.

Friday, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Baylor safety J.T. Woods with the 79th-overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Woods finished his Baylor career with 157 total tackles and 9 interceptions, including a Pick 6 to open the 2021 season at Texas State. He deflected 14 balls in his Baylor career.

Woods had six of his interceptions in his final season, including two against Ole Miss in the Bears' Sugar Bowl win on Jan. 1st.

Woods becomes the second Baylor player chosen by the Chargers in three years, after linebacker Clay Johnston was a late-round selection in 2020.

