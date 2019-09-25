WACO, Texas — No. 2 Baylor volleyball (10-0) finished non-conference play with an unblemished record after the Bears blanked Texas State (8-6) Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11.

BU remains of the last two undefeated college volleyball teams and has won its 10th-straight match for the first time since the 2016 season. Baylor swept its fourth-straight opponent at home and has now won 13 consecutive sets this season.

The Bears defense limited Texas State to a -.013 hitting percentage. Baylor’s last opponent to hit negative in a match was West Virginia on Oct. 7, 2017 in Waco. BU won the match 3-0.

Senior Shelly Stafford led all players with 11 kills while sophomore Marieke van der Mark and freshman Kara McGhee put away nine kills. McGhee’s .900 attack efficiency on 10 swings with no errors led all players.

Hannah Lockin passed Shelly Ginter (1985-88) on the Baylor all-time assists list with 32 assists against the Bobcats. She heads into conference play with 2,466 career assists.

The Bears and Bobcats traded points to open the match, but the Bears took the lead at 10-9 and never looked back. Stafford posted six kills while McGhee went 5-of-6 to close out the first set, 25-19.

Baylor fell behind 3-0 to start the second set, but BU reclaimed the lead on a Gia Milana kill at 5-4. Baylor claimed its largest lead at 20-10 and used a McGhee and KJ Johnson block to take the frame, 25-16.

The Bears were offensively dominant in the third set, hitting .381 and holding Texas State to a -.217 clip. BU jumped on top quickly with three kills from van der Mark and Johnson to build an 11-5 lead. BU went on a 13-4 run to set up match point and eventually seal the victory, 25-11.

Baylor has now won 30 sets and only dropped two during non-conference action. The Bears will open conference play at Kansas (4-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.