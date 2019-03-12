WACO, Texas — Baylor volleyball received six Big 12 honors, including head coach Ryan McGuyre and juniors Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Lockin who led the way with 'Of the Year' honors, Baylor athletics announced Tuesday.

Pressley secured Baylor volleyball its first the Big 12 Player of the Year honor in program history. Pressley led the conference for the third-straight season in kills per set (5.52) and points per set (5.91) and posted 25 double-digit kill matches this season for the unanimous selection.

“Yossi has had an outstanding and unprecedented season this year,” McGuyre said. “The beauty of her game is matched by the beauty of her competitive spirit and growth as an incredible teammate. Our entire team has been blessed because of her talent and work ethic.”

Lockin is Baylor’s first Big 12 Setter of the Year. The unanimous selection led the league in assists per set (11.40), which ranked 16th nationally heading into the NCAA Tournament. She leads the team with 26 double-digit assist performances and 12 double-doubles.

“Yossi’s success goes hand-in-hand with the greatness of Hannah Lockin,” McGuyre said. “Alone they are both very good, but together they have made each other better. Lockin’s ability to find the right location at the right time for all her hitters has made us one of the top offensive teams in the country.”

In his fifth season with the Bears, McGuyre was voted the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time in his career as he led Baylor to its first-ever conference championship with a 15-1 record.

Under his guidance, Baylor has collected four-straight 20-win seasons and the program’s first No. 1 AVCA national ranking. McGuyre was also named the Coach of the Year in 2017.

“The Big 12 is full of legendary and Hall of Fame coaches, and I am honored and thankful to be considered the Coach of the Year by such great men and women,” McGuyre said. “This truly is a reflection of the incredible staff we have and the large of amount of dedication and wisdom they have poured into the athletes. I would not be the coach I am today, nor would we be the cohesive coaching tribe this season that we are without her stupendous work ethic, passion and encouragement. Such an award is special because of how special this 2019 team has been to my heart.”

Pressley, Lockin and senior Shelly Stafford all unanimously landed spots on the All-Big 12 First Team. A unanimous pick for the second consecutive year, Stafford led the team in hitting percentage (.365) and is the program’s first four-time all-conference pick.

“Shelly continues to be the much-needed work-horse for our team,” McGuyre said. “She is clutch and gives us the blocks and kills when we need them most. Her volleyball IQ is at an elite level and her leadership has been vital to our success. Once again, she proves day in and day out that she is one of the best middles in the country.”

On the All-Big 12 Second Team is freshman Kara McGhee and senior Gia Milana. Both players earn their first postseason awards. Milana has posted over 200 kills this season while McGhee leads the team with 111 blocks.

McGhee was also unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team. The San Antonio, Texas native is the eighth freshman to be named to the list.

"Gia has brought both experience and a cannon of an arm to Baylor,” McGuyre said. “More importantly, her very well-rounded play has been huge for our success. She knows how to manage her swings, is an incredibly talented blocker, plays great defense and is a solid primary passer. Every good team needs that player that does it all and Gia has been that person for us this season. Kara McGhee has been able to make a significant impact offensively and defensively as a freshman. She very quietly has become one of the best blockers and attackers in the conference while loving loudly. The best is still yet to come for Kara and I am glad we will have her for three more seasons.”

Top-seeded Baylor hosts the NCAA First and Second Rounds in Waco, starting Friday, December 6 with a match up against Sacred Heart. Ticket information is available at www.BaylorBears.com.

ALL-BIG 12 VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS:

Big 12 Coach of the Year: Ryan McGuyre (5th season)

Big 12 Player of the Year: Yossiana Pressley, Jr.

Big 12 Setter of the Year: Hannah Lockin, Jr.

All-Big 12 First Team --

Yossiana Pressley, Jr.

Hannah Lockin, Jr.

Shelly Stafford, R-Sr.

All-Big 12 Second Team --

Kara McGhee, Fr.

Gia Milana, Sr.

All-Big 12 Rookie Team --