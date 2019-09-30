WACO, Texas — Baylor volleyball is No. 1 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll for the first time in program history.

The No. 1 ranking tops the previous all-time program record set last week at No. 2. BU’s 54 first-place votes are also a program record, surpassing last week’s 27 votes.

Volleyball is the ninth Baylor program to earn a No. 1 ranking and the third BU team in 2019, joining acrobatics & tumbling plus women’s basketball. BU is the last remaining unbeaten team in DI college volleyball with an 11-0 record, including a 5-0 mark at home.

Baylor is the third Big 12 program to garner the No. 1 AVCA ranking, joining Texas and former member Nebraska. BU is the first conference team since 2017 to hold the top spot in the poll.

Since 2017, the Bears entered the top-25 for the first time since 2009, became a top-15 team for the first time ever and recently became a top-five squad three weeks ago. The Bears are ranked for the 43rd time in program history and have received votes in the poll for 32 straight weeks dating back to the 2017 season.

Baylor will open host Oklahoma for its Big 12 home opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. The match will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.