Bears ax 'Jacks behind 35 SFA turnovers

Baylor forced 35 turnovers in a last-minute non-conference game in Waco on Wednesday.

The second-ranked Bears beat SFA 83-52 scoring 40 points off Lumberjack turnovers inside the Ferrell Center in Waco on Wednesday.

Davion Mitchell led the way, defensively, with four steals Wednesday night.

"Davion really set the tone up front for us," Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game.

Adam Flagler was the leading scorer for Baylor with 14 off the bench, shooting 3-of-5 from 3.

Next, Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play against No. 13 Texas on Sunday. That tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Waco.